CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Short Interest Update

CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 877,600 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the March 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on CalAmp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CalAmp Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ CAMP traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $3.12. The stock had a trading volume of 101,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,690. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. CalAmp has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $7.44. The company has a market capitalization of $115.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 2.01.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of CalAmp

In other CalAmp news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,424,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,476,746.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716,959 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,181 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,945,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 292.6% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 687,371 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 512,294 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 4th quarter worth about $2,240,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offers solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

