Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) PT Raised to C$59.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.04% from the stock’s previous close.

CAR.UN has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.50 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.75.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CAR.UN traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$47.95. 39,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,149. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$45.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 602.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12 month low of C$39.08 and a 12 month high of C$52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.23, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

