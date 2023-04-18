Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,361,900 shares, an increase of 99.0% from the March 15th total of 1,186,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,936.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Shares of Capital Power stock remained flat at $33.17 on Monday. 735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,329. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average is $32.72. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87.

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. It operates through the Canada and U.S. geographical segments. The Canada segment refers to the Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario. The U.S. segment includes North Carolina, New Mexico, Kansas, Alabama, Arizona, North Dakota, Illinois, Texas, and Michigan.

