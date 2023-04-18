Capital Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Capital Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 341.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 621,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,223,000 after buying an additional 480,648 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 11,697.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 245,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 243,767 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,153,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,930,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 736.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 90,384 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

MDYV stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.61. The company had a trading volume of 17,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,176. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $75.02.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.