Capital Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,100 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,579,000 after purchasing an additional 424,504 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313,088 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,201,000 after buying an additional 95,098 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,124,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,483,000 after buying an additional 161,958 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $249.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,289. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $272.95. The stock has a market cap of $66.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.76.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

