Capital Wealth Management LLC Sells 823 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Capital Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.0% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 108,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,004,000 after buying an additional 14,013 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after buying an additional 16,753 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.43. 46,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,447. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.24. The stock has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $214.37.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

