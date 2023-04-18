Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$7.25 to C$7.75. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Capstone Copper traded as high as C$7.09 and last traded at C$6.99, with a volume of 733879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.78.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CS. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cormark raised their target price on Capstone Copper from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Capstone Copper from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Capstone Copper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99. The firm has a market cap of C$4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.13.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

