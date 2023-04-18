Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $320.00 to $280.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

CSL has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $316.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $216.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.38. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $203.65 and a one year high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 20.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 507.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

Featured Articles

