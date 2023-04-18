Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CCAI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 48.5% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cascadia Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCAI traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.61. 41,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,588. Cascadia Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12.

Institutional Trading of Cascadia Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cascadia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,955,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cascadia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,890,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cascadia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,724,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cascadia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,286,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Cascadia Acquisition by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,435,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Cascadia Acquisition Company Profile

Cascadia Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

