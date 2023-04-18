Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Catalent from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Catalent from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Catalent from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $45.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.17. Catalent has a 12-month low of $40.69 and a 12-month high of $115.33.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 8.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

