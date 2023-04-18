Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair cut shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut Catalent from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.50.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $45.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Catalent has a 1-year low of $40.69 and a 1-year high of $115.33. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). Catalent had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Analysts forecast that Catalent will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at $812,070.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

