cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 25th

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, April 25th. The 1-45 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, April 25th.
cbdMD Trading Down 4.5 %
YCBD stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.15. 377,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.13. cbdMD has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.89.
cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.09 million for the quarter. cbdMD had a negative net margin of 170.60% and a negative return on equity of 50.91%.
cbdMD, Inc engages in the business of operating cannabidiol brands such as Paw cannabidiol and cbdMD botanicals. Its product categories include CBD tinctures, gummies, topical, and bath bombs. The company was founded by Caryn Dunayer on March 17, 2015 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.
