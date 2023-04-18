cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, April 25th

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, April 25th. The 1-45 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, April 25th.

YCBD stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.15. 377,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.13. cbdMD has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.89.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.09 million for the quarter. cbdMD had a negative net margin of 170.60% and a negative return on equity of 50.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YCBD. Sentinus LLC purchased a new position in cbdMD during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in cbdMD by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 286,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 54,214 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in cbdMD during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in cbdMD by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 139,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in cbdMD by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 119,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 48,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

cbdMD, Inc engages in the business of operating cannabidiol brands such as Paw cannabidiol and cbdMD botanicals. Its product categories include CBD tinctures, gummies, topical, and bath bombs. The company was founded by Caryn Dunayer on March 17, 2015 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

