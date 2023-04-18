Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) vs. Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Financial Analysis

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Centerra Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Wheaton Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Centerra Gold pays out -46.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wheaton Precious Metals pays out 40.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Centerra Gold is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.6% of Centerra Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Centerra Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerra Gold $850.19 million 1.87 -$77.21 million ($0.45) -16.16 Wheaton Precious Metals $1.07 billion 21.12 $669.13 million $1.48 33.59

This table compares Centerra Gold and Wheaton Precious Metals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Wheaton Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Centerra Gold. Centerra Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wheaton Precious Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Centerra Gold and Wheaton Precious Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerra Gold 0 1 1 0 2.50 Wheaton Precious Metals 0 1 6 0 2.86

Centerra Gold presently has a consensus price target of $9.42, suggesting a potential upside of 29.53%. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.62%. Given Centerra Gold’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Centerra Gold is more favorable than Wheaton Precious Metals.

Profitability

This table compares Centerra Gold and Wheaton Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerra Gold -9.08% -0.47% -0.37% Wheaton Precious Metals 62.83% 7.76% 7.69%

Volatility & Risk

Centerra Gold has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheaton Precious Metals has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals beats Centerra Gold on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

