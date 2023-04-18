Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.66. Central Garden & Pet also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.90 EPS.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

Shares of CENT traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.03. 19,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,981. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.71. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.00.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $627.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Central Garden & Pet

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

In related news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 115,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $4,560,907.53. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 923,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,411,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 16,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 520.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,890,000 after acquiring an additional 579,838 shares in the last quarter. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.