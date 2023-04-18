Challenger Ltd (ASX:CGFPB) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.71

Challenger Ltd (ASX:CGFPB – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, April 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share on Sunday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from Challenger’s previous interim dividend of $0.64.

Challenger Price Performance

