ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider Michael Linse Sells 270,162 Shares

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) insider Michael Linse sold 270,162 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total transaction of $2,323,393.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ChargePoint stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.18. 9,919,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,395,918. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average is $11.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.69. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.31 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 73.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after buying an additional 48,903 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

CHPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.16.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

