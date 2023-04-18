Chartwell Retirement Residences Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CSH)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance
