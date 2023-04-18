Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Short Interest Update

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the March 15th total of 26,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 63,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Check-Cap Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEK traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.35. 25,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,848. Check-Cap has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 million and a PE ratio of -0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Check-Cap

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Check-Cap stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 47,868 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Check-Cap worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Check-Cap

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHEK shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Check-Cap from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Check-Cap in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Check-Cap Ltd. is a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, which engages in the development of ingestible imaging capsule system for colorectal cancer screening. Its patented technology, C-Scan, is a patient-friendly preparation-free test designed to detect polyps before they may transform into cancer.

