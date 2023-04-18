Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Chembio Diagnostics Stock Performance
NASDAQ CEMI opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35. Chembio Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24.
Insider Activity at Chembio Diagnostics
In other Chembio Diagnostics news, major shareholder Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive acquired 140,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $63,060.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,694,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,405.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 808,872 shares of company stock worth $357,353. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
About Chembio Diagnostics
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.
