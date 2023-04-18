Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CEMI opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35. Chembio Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24.

Insider Activity at Chembio Diagnostics

In other Chembio Diagnostics news, major shareholder Credit Advisors Ll Perceptive acquired 140,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $63,060.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,694,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,405.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 808,872 shares of company stock worth $357,353. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chembio Diagnostics

About Chembio Diagnostics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEMI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 98.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 41.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 457,450 shares during the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing of rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases, handheld analyzers, and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

