China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Short Interest Update

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,271,000 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the March 15th total of 7,059,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,088.8 days.

China Railway Group Price Performance

Shares of CRWOF stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527. China Railway Group has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53.

Get China Railway Group alerts:

About China Railway Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

Receive News & Ratings for China Railway Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Railway Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.