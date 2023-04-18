China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Short Interest Update

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,271,000 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the March 15th total of 7,059,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,088.8 days.
China Railway Group Price Performance
Shares of CRWOF stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527. China Railway Group has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53.
About China Railway Group
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Railway Group (CRWOF)
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for China Railway Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Railway Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.