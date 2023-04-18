Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Raised to $79.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CHD. Argus downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered Church & Dwight from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Church & Dwight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.69.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $89.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $70.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,027,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 317,813 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,211,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,420,000 after purchasing an additional 84,323 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after buying an additional 6,682,725 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Church & Dwight by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,645,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,725,000 after purchasing an additional 231,649 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,689,000 after purchasing an additional 805,508 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

