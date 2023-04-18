CIBC Cuts Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$8.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIR. Raymond James cut shares of Birchcliff Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$16.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.06.

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$8.20 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$7.49 and a 52-week high of C$12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.76%. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 33.61%.

In related news, Senior Officer Theo Van Der Werken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total transaction of C$164,000.00. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

