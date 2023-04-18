CIBC Cuts Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$8.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIR. Raymond James cut shares of Birchcliff Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$16.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Birchcliff Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$11.06.
Birchcliff Energy Price Performance
Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$8.20 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$7.49 and a 52-week high of C$12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend
Insider Activity at Birchcliff Energy
In related news, Senior Officer Theo Van Der Werken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total transaction of C$164,000.00. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Birchcliff Energy
Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
Read More
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
- Amyris May be Oversold, but is it Worth Fighting the Shorts?
- Macau Casinos Are Hot: Is MGM Resorts The Play?
Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.