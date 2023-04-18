CIBC Cuts Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$25.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TPZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Firstegy restated a buy rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Ci Capital dropped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$27.92.

Topaz Energy Price Performance

Topaz Energy stock opened at C$19.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 7.17. Topaz Energy has a 12 month low of C$17.76 and a 12 month high of C$24.80.

Topaz Energy Dividend Announcement

About Topaz Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.91%.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

