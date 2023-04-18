CIBC Increases Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target to C$12.00

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EFX. Atb Cap Markets raised Enerflex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Enerflex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. ATB Capital raised Enerflex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Enerflex from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Enerflex from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerflex presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.31.

Enerflex Price Performance

Shares of TSE EFX opened at C$8.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of C$1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.26. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of C$4.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.19.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

About Enerflex

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.62%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, energy transition solutions, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

