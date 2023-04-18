CIBC Lowers Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target to C$135.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Precision Drilling from C$174.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$126.90.

Precision Drilling Stock Down 3.1 %

PD opened at C$67.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$74.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$91.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$923.36 million, a P/E ratio of -26.39, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.16. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of C$61.79 and a 12 month high of C$116.60.

Insider Transactions at Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling ( TSE:PD Get Rating ) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.60 by C($2.33). The company had revenue of C$510.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$486.40 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling will post 16.0763889 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 10,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total value of C$691,166.70. In other Precision Drilling news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 10,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total transaction of C$691,166.70. Also, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 6,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total value of C$441,247.80. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

