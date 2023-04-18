CIBC Trims Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Target Price to C$6.50

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Kelt Exploration from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered Kelt Exploration from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KELTF opened at $3.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day moving average is $3.75. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

