Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Short Interest Up 63.6% in March

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the March 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of CDTX traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $1.14. 1,136,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,343,659. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.33. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01.

Insider Activity

In other Cidara Therapeutics news, CEO Jeffrey Stein purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,866.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 18,539 shares of company stock worth $28,365 over the last ninety days. 7.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 136,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

CDTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for patients facing serious diseases, specifically oncology and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin Acetate and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M.

