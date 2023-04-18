Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,215 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $987,342.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.0 %

CSCO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,787,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,634,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $53.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average is $47.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

