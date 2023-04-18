Citigroup Raises American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $100.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.19% from the stock’s previous close.

AEP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.81.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,578,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,892,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.57. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,451.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,256,000 after buying an additional 2,801,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in American Electric Power by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 64.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,136 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 98.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,049,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in American Electric Power by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,504,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,840,000 after acquiring an additional 737,126 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Read More

