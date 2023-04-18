Citizens Financial Corp. (CIWV) to Issue Dividend of $0.20 on May 3rd

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.
Citizens Financial Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CIWV opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average is $19.08. Citizens Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.
About Citizens Financial
