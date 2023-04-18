Citizens & Northern (CZNC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $28.40 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Citizens & Northern to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Citizens & Northern Stock Up 0.9 %

CZNC stock opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Citizens & Northern has a 52-week low of $19.77 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.36.

Citizens & Northern Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Citizens & Northern by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Citizens & Northern by 3.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Citizens & Northern by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Citizens & Northern by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Citizens & Northern by 4,949.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company. engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

Further Reading

