Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Down 4.5%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.28. 421,273 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,248,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLNE. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day moving average is $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $958.51 million, a PE ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 8.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total transaction of $61,960.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 630,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,254.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 8,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $45,339.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 854,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,523.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $61,960.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 630,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,254.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,069 shares of company stock worth $139,409 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $504,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

