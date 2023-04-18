ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Trading Down 13.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLIR opened at $0.84 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $1.47. The company has a market cap of $32.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

