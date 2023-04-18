Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 394,800 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 504,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Close Brothers Group Price Performance

CBGPF stock opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.51. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $11.52.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

