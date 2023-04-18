Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 965,300 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the March 15th total of 1,340,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.5 days.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance
Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock remained flat at $8.38 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,196. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.10.
Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola FEMSA (COCSF)
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
- Sally Beauty Holdings May Be a Diamond in the Rough
- Imax is Back in Growth Mode Driven By China and Cinema Upgrades
- Can Dropbox Compete in the Collaboration Software Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.