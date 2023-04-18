Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 965,300 shares, a decline of 28.0% from the March 15th total of 1,340,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.5 days.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock remained flat at $8.38 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,196. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.10.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

