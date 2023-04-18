Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from GBX 2,250 to GBX 2,350. The stock traded as high as $29.05 and last traded at $29.05, with a volume of 3644 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.76.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,580 ($31.93) to GBX 2,545 ($31.49) in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,200 ($27.22) to GBX 2,125 ($26.30) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($32.17) to GBX 2,500 ($30.94) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,500 ($30.94) to GBX 2,700 ($33.41) in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, and Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

