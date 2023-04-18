Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Stake Lifted by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) by 473.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,439 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,113 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Cognyte Software worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,856,470 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,863 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,503,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cognyte Software by 6,521.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 864,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after buying an additional 851,827 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cognyte Software by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,635,731 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after buying an additional 751,022 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Cognyte Software by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,990,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,853,000 after buying an additional 464,791 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CGNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cognyte Software from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

About Cognyte Software

Shares of CGNT opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average is $3.31. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $8.39.

(Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.