Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) vs. Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) Head to Head Review

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.4% of Avantax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of Coinbase Global shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Avantax shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.1% of Coinbase Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Avantax has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coinbase Global has a beta of 2.62, meaning that its stock price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avantax 46.26% 15.82% 7.03% Coinbase Global -82.18% -44.89% -3.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avantax and Coinbase Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Avantax and Coinbase Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avantax $666.50 million 1.62 $420.25 million $8.71 3.13 Coinbase Global $3.19 billion 4.91 -$2.62 billion ($11.85) -5.71

Avantax has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coinbase Global. Coinbase Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avantax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Avantax and Coinbase Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avantax 0 0 2 0 3.00 Coinbase Global 6 11 8 0 2.08

Avantax currently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.30%. Coinbase Global has a consensus target price of $68.88, suggesting a potential upside of 1.71%. Given Avantax’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Avantax is more favorable than Coinbase Global.

Summary

Avantax beats Coinbase Global on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avantax

Avantax, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients. The Tax Preparation segment focuses on digital tax preparation solutions for consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals. The company was founded by Naveen Mahendra Kumar Jain in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment. Coinbase Global, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

