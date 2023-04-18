Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,359,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,711 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $185,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $479,000. Tobam increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.70.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.92. The stock had a trading volume of 355,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,367,190. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.84 and a twelve month high of $83.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.26%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.