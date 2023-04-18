Colony Bankcorp (CBAN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $29.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.31 million. On average, analysts expect Colony Bankcorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Colony Bankcorp Price Performance

CBAN stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59. The company has a market cap of $171.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Colony Bankcorp has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $18.19.

Colony Bankcorp Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Colony Bankcorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.60%.

In related news, CEO T Heath Fountain acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $36,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,444.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 6,523 shares of company stock worth $73,576 in the last 90 days. 7.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 59,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 15,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CBAN. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

