Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.50 and last traded at $21.52. Approximately 210,214 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,638,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.37.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
COLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Columbia Banking System from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.13.
Columbia Banking System Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Banking System
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 203.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000.
Columbia Banking System Company Profile
Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.
