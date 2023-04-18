Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,945 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $38.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $48.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s payout ratio is 97.48%.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.76.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

