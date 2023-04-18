Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,135,228 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Comcast were worth $39,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its position in Comcast by 12.2% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 19.3% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 67,004 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.23. 6,090,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,071,467. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $48.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.57.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 97.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. KGI Securities cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

