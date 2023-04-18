Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Trimmed by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,944 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 19.3% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 17.7% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 67,004 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.5% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

Comcast Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast stock opened at $38.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $160.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $48.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.57.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 97.48%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.