Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Short Interest Up 50.0% in March

Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Commercial National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CEFC stock remained flat at $10.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. Commercial National Financial has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64.

Get Commercial National Financial alerts:

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.58 million during the quarter.

About Commercial National Financial

Commercial National Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm offers banking services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries, through its subsidiary. It provides loans to individuals for home mortgages, automobiles and personal expenditures, and loans to business enterprises for current operations and expansion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.