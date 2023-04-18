CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Northland Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $6.00. The company traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 1334169 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on COMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CommScope from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CommScope from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.39.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 80.0% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,604,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,043,000 after buying an additional 2,934,775 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,362 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 22.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,861 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the fourth quarter worth $18,445,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in CommScope in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,524,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

