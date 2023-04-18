Comparing Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) & American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAO)

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) and American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Acacia Research and American Acquisition Opportunity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acacia Research $59.22 million 3.90 -$125.07 million ($3.53) -1.12 American Acquisition Opportunity N/A N/A $3.89 million N/A N/A

American Acquisition Opportunity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acacia Research.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acacia Research -211.18% -6.74% -3.58% American Acquisition Opportunity N/A -88.17% 10.45%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Acacia Research and American Acquisition Opportunity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Acacia Research has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Acquisition Opportunity has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.4% of Acacia Research shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of American Acquisition Opportunity shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Acacia Research shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of American Acquisition Opportunity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Acacia Research and American Acquisition Opportunity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acacia Research 0 0 0 0 N/A American Acquisition Opportunity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Acacia Research presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.66%. Given Acacia Research’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Acacia Research is more favorable than American Acquisition Opportunity.

Summary

American Acquisition Opportunity beats Acacia Research on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acacia Research

(Get Rating)

Acacia Research Corp. engages in acquisition and development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Intellectual Property and Industrial Operations segments. The Intellectual Property Operations segment invests in IP and related absolute return assets and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The Industrial Operations segment generates operating income by designing and manufacturing printers and consumable products for various industrial printing applications. The company was founded by Robert Bruce Stewart on January 25, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About American Acquisition Opportunity

(Get Rating)

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana. American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. operates as a subsidiary of American Opportunity Ventures LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.