Comparing Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) & Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU)

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Rating) and Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Motorcar Parts of America has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spruce Power has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.7% of Motorcar Parts of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Spruce Power shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Motorcar Parts of America shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Spruce Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorcar Parts of America $652.26 million 0.15 $7.36 million ($0.32) -16.16 Spruce Power $23.19 million 6.09 -$93.93 million ($0.65) -1.47

This table compares Motorcar Parts of America and Spruce Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Motorcar Parts of America has higher revenue and earnings than Spruce Power. Motorcar Parts of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spruce Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Motorcar Parts of America and Spruce Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorcar Parts of America 0 0 1 0 3.00 Spruce Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Motorcar Parts of America presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 209.48%. Given Motorcar Parts of America’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Motorcar Parts of America is more favorable than Spruce Power.

Profitability

This table compares Motorcar Parts of America and Spruce Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorcar Parts of America -0.92% 4.37% 1.35% Spruce Power -274.28% -14.41% -7.59%

Summary

Motorcar Parts of America beats Spruce Power on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motorcar Parts of America

(Get Rating)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers. The company was founded by Mel Marks in 1968 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

About Spruce Power

(Get Rating)

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles. In addition, the company offers vehicle electrification and infrastructure solutions, and charging stations. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

