Comparing Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) and Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) and Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.8% of Vascular Biogenics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.4% of Olema Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Vascular Biogenics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Olema Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Vascular Biogenics and Olema Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vascular Biogenics -4,465.93% -103.43% -77.47% Olema Pharmaceuticals N/A -45.73% -42.96%

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Vascular Biogenics has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Olema Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vascular Biogenics and Olema Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vascular Biogenics $660,000.00 20.93 -$32.30 million ($0.42) -0.47 Olema Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$104.79 million ($2.62) -1.38

Vascular Biogenics has higher revenue and earnings than Olema Pharmaceuticals. Olema Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vascular Biogenics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vascular Biogenics and Olema Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vascular Biogenics 0 3 1 0 2.25 Olema Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Vascular Biogenics presently has a consensus target price of $5.17, indicating a potential upside of 2,509.43%. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 287.81%. Given Vascular Biogenics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Vascular Biogenics is more favorable than Olema Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Olema Pharmaceuticals beats Vascular Biogenics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vascular Biogenics

(Get Rating)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of next-generation, targeted medicines for difficult-to-treat medical conditions. Its product candidates are built off of its platform technologies: Vascular Targeting System (VTS), a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels and Monocyte Targeting Technology (MTT), an antibody-based technology able to specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications. The company was founded by Dror Harats and Jacob George on January 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer. The company was formerly known as CombiThera, Inc. and changed its name to Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2009. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.