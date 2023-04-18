Comparing TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) & AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU)

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) and AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TRX Gold and AngloGold Ashanti’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRX Gold $31.58 million 4.67 -$6.22 million N/A N/A AngloGold Ashanti $4.50 billion 2.51 $297.00 million N/A N/A

AngloGold Ashanti has higher revenue and earnings than TRX Gold.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TRX Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 AngloGold Ashanti 2 0 2 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TRX Gold and AngloGold Ashanti, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

TRX Gold currently has a consensus target price of $1.10, indicating a potential upside of 106.53%. AngloGold Ashanti has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.04%. Given TRX Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TRX Gold is more favorable than AngloGold Ashanti.

Volatility and Risk

TRX Gold has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AngloGold Ashanti has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TRX Gold and AngloGold Ashanti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRX Gold -0.39% -6.50% -4.92% AngloGold Ashanti N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of TRX Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of AngloGold Ashanti shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of TRX Gold shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AngloGold Ashanti beats TRX Gold on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TRX Gold

(Get Rating)

TRX Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania. The Buckreef Project consists of over four prospects, namely Buckreef, Bingwa, Tembo and Eastern Porphyry. The company was founded on July 5, 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About AngloGold Ashanti

(Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.